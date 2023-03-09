Cafes open for breakfast in Canberra after the Dawn Service - Anzac Day 2015

The Dawn Service on Anzac Day. Photo: Karleen Minney

﻿Where to get breakfast in Canberra after the Dawn Service on Anzac Day? We've rounded up the cafes opening early to serve you hot coffee and brekkie.

Northside

A. Baker: 6am. 15 Edinburgh Avenue, NewActon

Autolyse: 5am. 21 Lonsdale Street, Braddon.

Bentspoke: 7am with breakfast at 8am. Also launching a new beer. 38 Mort Street, Braddon.

Capitol Bar and Grill: 6.30am. 1 London Circuit, NewActon.

Cream Cafe and Bar : 6am. Bunda Street, Civic.

Café Essen: 5.30am. 5/6 Garema Place, Civic.

The Cupping Room: 5.30am. 1/13 University Avenue, Civic

The Duxton: 6am. Cnr Sargood & MacPherson St, O'Connor.

Debacle: 6am. 24 Lonsdale Street, Braddon.



Edgar's Inn: 6.30am, Ainslie Shops, Ainslie.



Elk and Pea: 6am. 21 Lonsdale Street, Braddon.

Eighty/ Twenty: 5.30am. 1/18 Lonsdale St, Braddon.

Gus' Cafe: 6am. 8 Bunda St, Civic.

Hello Cafe: 5.30am 1 Blamey Place, Campbell

Mood Food & Co: 6am. 132/24 Lonsdale Street, Braddon

Mocan and Green Grout: 6.30am then 7am for breakfast. 1/19 Marcus Clarke St, NewActon.

National Museum Café: 6.30am. 10 per cent of sales will be donated to the Anzac Day appeal. Free entry to the museum's WW1 HomeFront exhibition. Lawson Crescent, Acton.

Ricardo's: 7.30am. Jamison Plaza, Bowman Street, Macquarie.

Shorty's: 6.30am. 29 Garema Place, Civic.

Poppy's Café: 6am. Pop-up food and beverage stands around the Memorial grounds. Australian War Memorial, Campbell.

Little Oink : 7am. 22 Cook Place, Cook

Lonsdale Street Roasters Number 23: 6am. Lonsdale Street, Braddon.

Lonsdale Street Roasters Number 7: 6am. Lonsdale Street, Braddon.

Marble and Grain: 7am. 25 Mort St, Braddon.

Olims Hotel: 6.30am. Limestone Avenue, Ainslie

Siren's : 6am. Two-up from 12pm. Corner of Anthony Rolfe and Gozzard Streets, Gungahlin

Tilley's: 7.30am. Bookings essential. Lyneham Shops.

Two Before Twelve : 6am. Aranda Shops, Bandjalong Crescent.



Southside

Bean and Grain: 6am. $20 big breakfast with coffee. Fyshwick Markets, Dalby Street

Bittersweet: 6am. Green Square, Kingston

Double Shot: 6am. Set breakfast, then menu as usual. Bookings recommended. 18 Duff Place, Deakin

Local Press: 7am. 81 Giles Street, Kingston Foreshore.

Maple and Clove : 6.30am for coffee, 7am for breakfast. Burbury Close, Barton

Me and Mrs Jones: 6am. Special "Digger's breakfast". 26 Giles Street, Kingston.

ONA on the Lawns: 6am. 20 Bougainville Street, Manuka

Ostani: 6.30am. Hotel Realm, 18 National Circuit, Barton.

Paleo Perfection: 6.30am. Kingston Foreshore

Pod Food: 6am. $10 bacon and egg rolls. 12 Beltana Road, Pialligo

Public: 5.30am. Cnr Flinders Way & Franklin Street, Manuka.

Penny University: 6.30am. 15 Kennedy Street, Kingston.

Silo: 7am. 36 Giles Street, Kingston.

Urban Pantry: 6am. 5 Bougainville Street, Manuka

Walt and Burley: 6am. Will be launching a new breakfast menu. Kingston Foreshore.

If you are open early for Anzac Day breakfast, let us know on Twitter at @canberralife or food.wine@canberratimes.com.au (with the opening hours).