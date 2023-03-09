Good Food
Cafes open for breakfast in Canberra after the Dawn Service - Anzac Day 2015

The Dawn Service on Anzac Day.
The Dawn Service on Anzac Day. Photo: Karleen Minney

Where to get breakfast in Canberra after the Dawn Service on Anzac Day? We've rounded up the cafes opening early to serve you hot coffee and brekkie.

Northside

A. Baker:  6am. 15 Edinburgh Avenue, NewActon

Autolyse: 5am. 21 Lonsdale Street, Braddon.

Bentspoke: 7am with breakfast at 8am. Also launching a new beer. 38 Mort Street, Braddon. 

Capitol Bar and Grill: 6.30am. 1 London Circuit, NewActon.

Cream Cafe and Bar: 6am. Bunda Street, Civic.

Café Essen: 5.30am. 5/6 Garema Place, Civic.

The Cupping Room: 5.30am. 1/13 University Avenue, Civic

The Duxton: 6am. Cnr Sargood & MacPherson St, O'Connor.

Debacle: 6am. 24 Lonsdale Street, Braddon.

Edgar's Inn: 6.30am, Ainslie Shops, Ainslie.

Elk and Pea: 6am. 21 Lonsdale Street, Braddon.

Eighty/ Twenty: 5.30am. 1/18 Lonsdale St, Braddon.

Gus' Cafe: 6am. 8 Bunda St, Civic.

Hello Cafe: 5.30am 1 Blamey Place, Campbell

Mood Food & Co: 6am. 132/24 Lonsdale Street, Braddon

Mocan and Green Grout: 6.30am then 7am for breakfast. 1/19 Marcus Clarke St, NewActon.

National Museum Café: 6.30am. 10 per cent of sales will be donated to the Anzac Day appeal. Free entry to the museum's WW1 HomeFront exhibition. Lawson Crescent, Acton.

Ricardo's: 7.30am. Jamison Plaza, Bowman Street, Macquarie.

Shorty's: 6.30am. 29 Garema Place, Civic.

Poppy's Café: 6am. Pop-up food and beverage stands around the Memorial grounds. Australian War Memorial, Campbell.

Little Oink: 7am. 22 Cook Place, Cook

Lonsdale Street Roasters Number 23: 6am. Lonsdale Street, Braddon.

Lonsdale Street Roasters Number 7: 6am. Lonsdale Street, Braddon.

Marble and Grain: 7am. 25 Mort St, Braddon.

Olims Hotel: 6.30am. Limestone Avenue, Ainslie

Siren's: 6am. Two-up from 12pm. Corner of Anthony Rolfe and Gozzard Streets, Gungahlin

Tilley's: 7.30am. Bookings essential. Lyneham Shops. 

Two Before Twelve: 6am. Aranda Shops, Bandjalong Crescent.
 

Southside

Bean and Grain: 6am. $20 big breakfast with coffee. Fyshwick Markets, Dalby Street

Bittersweet: 6am. Green Square, Kingston

Double Shot: 6am. Set breakfast, then menu as usual. Bookings recommended. 18 Duff Place, Deakin

Local Press: 7am. 81 Giles Street, Kingston Foreshore. 

Maple and Clove: 6.30am for coffee, 7am for breakfast. Burbury Close, Barton

Me and Mrs Jones: 6am. Special "Digger's breakfast". 26 Giles Street, Kingston.

ONA on the Lawns: 6am. 20 Bougainville Street, Manuka

Ostani: 6.30am. Hotel Realm, 18 National Circuit, Barton.

Paleo Perfection: 6.30am. Kingston Foreshore

Pod Food: 6am. $10 bacon and egg rolls. 12 Beltana Road, Pialligo 

Public: 5.30am. Cnr Flinders Way & Franklin Street, Manuka.

Penny University: 6.30am. 15 Kennedy Street, Kingston.

Silo: 7am. 36 Giles Street, Kingston.

Urban Pantry: 6am. 5 Bougainville Street, Manuka

Walt and Burley: 6am. Will be launching a new breakfast menu. Kingston Foreshore.

If you are open early for Anzac Day breakfast, let us know on Twitter at @canberralife or food.wine@canberratimes.com.au (with the opening hours).