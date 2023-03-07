Promenade Bondi Beach opens at $48m redeveloped Bondi Pavilion

The jewel in the dining crown of the $48 million redeveloped Bondi Pavilion opens its doors on Wednesday, March 8. And while Promenade Bondi Beach might have missed the summer, its late arrival has its benefits.

Cirrus Dining's head chef, Chris Benedet, finished up at the hatted Barangaroo restaurant in February, just in time to join Promenade for its launch.

Scott Brown, director at Promenade owner House Made Hospitality, says the combination of Benedet as executive chef and former Flying Fish executive chef Stephen Seckold as culinary director provides the two-pronged approach required to pull off Promenade's brief.

Picked mudcrab, green mango, chilli and perilla leaf. Photo: Jiwon Kim

"We were originally heading toward Mediterranean, but that's getting a bit boring," Brown says.

"We wanted to broaden the scope of the menu, so the brief became more about what you want to eat when you're beside the beach, and that might be a snapper curry or a plate of pasta."

Promenade's opening menu includes mud crab and green mango on perilla leaf, sesame bug toast and whole John dory, with plenty of elbow room for carnivores with a beef shin ragu and wagyu ribeye with sambal butter and lemon.

Squid ink calamarata, pippies, jamon XO. Photo: Jiwon Kim

"I really love the pipis with squid ink calamarata [pasta], jamon XO and lemon juice. It's like a South-East Asian version of XO pipis," Brown says.

Promenade has a few strings to its bow, aside from views over the sands of Bondi Beach. Outside is a casual walk-off-the-beach eatery, while inside is more luxurious, with plump seating and private dining areas with monikers such as The Dunes and The Grotto. Promenade also has its own kiosk.

"We want it to be somewhere locals are proud of, they feel comfortable eating at regularly and want to show off to visiting friends and family," Brown says.

House Made Hospitality is one of Sydney's fastest-growing hospitality groups, having launched seven venues in three years (including Circular Quay's sprawling Hinchcliff House and Bondi's newly opened Rancho Seltzo).

Open Wed-Sat 11.30am-11pm; Sun 11.30am-10pm. Kiosk daily 7am-3pm.

Shop 4, Bondi Pavilion, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Bondi Beach, promenadebondibeach.com