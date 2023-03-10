The Collingwood outpost of Shane Delia's Maha empire has dropped "bar" from its name as it morphs into brasserie-adjacent Maha North.

Opening in February 2020, the Smith Street bar didn't have the smoothest runway from which to launch its boisterous mix of arak-based cocktails, weekend happy hours and meze.

With the reboot, Delia will attempt what he achieved at Maha East in Windsor – a proper neighbourhood haunt. His CBD bar Jayda will handle late-night revelry duties.

Clams with sujuk broth and borek buns is one of the gutsier dishes on the new menu. Photo: Pete Dillon

After a two-month closure, Maha North is now more like a 60-seat brasserie with big Middle Eastern energy, according to the chef-restaurateur.

There's a shorter list of snacks, and gutsier dishes have joined the party. Look for plates such as diamond clam stew underpinned by a sujuk broth, with borek for tearing and dipping; garlicky dumplings finished with ground chicken, pine nuts and poached leek; and wagyu rump cap with harissa sauce.

The room, previously a space dominated by light timber and cork surfaces with bold prints on the walls, now has a darker palette, with brass mirrors and marble accents.

Shane Delia (right) with Maha North's head chef Nico Pasieka. Photo: Pete Dillon

"We've made it feel a lot more intimate and moody – a lot more like our other venues," Delia says.

Cocktails and arak remain on the drinks list, joined by a 150-bottle wine list, written by the restaurant group's sommelier Darcy Curnow that jumps from Victoria to Israel, Turkey and Morocco, and there are plans for bimonthly events, more "unshackled" than a typical wine dinner, focused on tastings around the 14-seat bar.

Delia says the word brasserie best sums up Maha North because there's "a good wine list, approachable service, and you have to be able to get fries with that".

It's Delia's third venue on the site, beginning with kebab diner Biggie Smalls in 2015.

Open Wed-Sat 5pm-late

86 Smith Street, Collingwood, 03 9417 3531, mahanorth.com.au