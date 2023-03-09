Waterfront restaurant St Siandra opens at The Spit on Middle Harbour

As new restaurants go, St Siandra already ticks a few boxes, with ex-Nomad chef Sam McCallum in its kitchen and a site in a part of Sydney brimming with affluent diners.

Then there is the view. "It's something that doesn't go out of fashion," co-owner Mitchell Davis says.

Perched beside the bobbing yachts of Middle Harbour on The Spit strip Ormeggio restaurant has long called home, St Siandra, which opened on Thursday, March 9, is keen to support local food businesses.

Skull Island prawn skewers cooked on charcoal. Photo: Steven Woodburn

Seaforth's Staple Bakery supplies the pastries, Brookvale's 7th Day beers are on the drinks list, along with Manly Spirits Co.

Even the Siandra name was taken from a local yacht that took out line honours twice last century in the Sydney to Hobart.

"We added the St," Davis explains.

From left: restaurant manager Adam George and head chef Sam McCallum. Photo: Steven Woodburn

Located in the Middle Harbour Yacht Club, its cocktails – the Champagne Charlie and Rum Runner included – take their names from local yachts.

Davis and business partner Gavin Gray operate a contract catering business, but St Siandra is their first restaurant as owner-operators.

They also own Great Meats Co, which operates out of the former AC Butchery site in Leichhardt.

"We sell to Sydney restaurants like Porteno, The Charles and Nomad, and that's where we first met Sam [McCallum], when he was working at Nomad," Davis says..

"You don't choose a signature dish, but our dry-aged Jack's Creek striploin with a lobster tail could be it. It's our version of surf and turf," Davis says.

St Siandra has plenty of meat, but the menu is evenly balanced with seafood and vegetable dishes, including a strong line-up of skewers cooked over coals, including mushrooms, octopus and prawns.

The venue boasts its own private beach. Photo: Steven Woodburn

Local designer Sally Taylor (Queen Chow Manly) did the interiors. "We've got a berth where customers can put their boat for a small fee, and in time we'd love to have a tender running food out," Davis says.

Wed 11am-5pm; Thu 11am-late; Fri-Sat 7am-late; Sun 7am-5pm.

75 Lower Parriwi Road, The Spit, 02 8251 2444, stsiandra.com.au