Bar Berkelo in Terrey Hills becomes The Palms Eatery less than a month after opening

Less than a month ago, owner-chef Tom Eadie was swinging open the doors at Bar Berkelo, the eatery in the grounds of The Palms nursery at Terrey Hills.

Now, Eadie has left the swish new garden eatery, and it's been renamed The Palms Eatery.

"My business relationship has fallen apart," Eadie messaged Good Food. "I have nothing to do with business or food in the new venue."

The eatery is located in the grounds of the nursery operated by Andrew and Pip Goldsmith, the Boathouse founders who left the group in 2022 after a few rocky years and a change of ownership.

Eadie – who still operates several northside bakeries under the Berkelo banner – did not offer any information on who he was in partnership with and who is now operating the Terrey Hills restaurant-cafe.

Andrew Goldsmith could not be reached for comment, and the Bar Berkelo website is temporarily offline. A new venue, The Palms Eatery, has popped up in its wake.

In its short tenure, Bar Berkelo received some solid feedback for its menu of sourdough spaghetti with clams, blue-eye cod with tomato and capers, and custard infused with native ginger.

Hopefully the one-time site of Buddha Belly will rise again. Stay tuned.