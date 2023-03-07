Brasserie 1930 set to open off Bridge Street in mid-March

Chef Brent Savage and business partner Nick Hildebrandt have chalked up more than a few restaurant openings over the years, from Moog to Monopole and their signature Bentley restaurant. But the pair say Brasserie 1930 may be their grandest dining room yet.

Brasserie 1930, which opens on Wednesday, March 15 and is now taking bookings, anchors the new Capella Sydney hotel, in the heritage-listed Department of Education building near Circular Quay. The brasserie's name references the year the Young Street stage of the building was completed.

Brent Savage (left) and Bentley Group's Nick Hildebrandt are set to open Brasserie 1930 off Bridge Street in mid-March. Photo: Kristoffer Paulsen

The opening menu distils a sprinkling of Savage and Hildebrandt's back catalogue – its pork chop an updated version of an old Monopole dish amped up with herb salsa and prune sauce – but otherwise ploughs fresh turf. Mains mostly hover between $48 and $75, but Savage predicts the $190 duck to share with accessories of neck sausage, roasted plum and fennel might become Brasserie 1930's signature.

Savage's food is never boring – take the spanner crab alla chitarra, for example, paired with a sea urchin sauce and a quail entree, shacking up with whipped feta and green olive salsa.

"The menu is our take on an Australian brasserie, showing the best we have to offer but staying true to the produce," Savage says. "We've taken brasserie classics and put our own spin on them."

Seasonal vegetable tart, wattleseed curd and white balsamic. Photo: Kristoffer Paulsen

Hildebrandt's wine program, which champions "new and interesting" producers, will showcase 400 international producers and a rotating by-the-glass list.

"Brasserie 1930 combines a level of grandeur and comfort we don't often see in Sydney," Hildebrandt says. "The wine program has been designed to not only pair with the food menu, but also with the elegant, glamorous dining room."

Open Tue-Sat lunch and dinner (from March 15).

Flinders Island scallop, brown butter, finger lime

Entry via 2-4 Farrer Place, Sydney, 02 9071 5090. Bookings via Seven Rooms