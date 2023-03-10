What's on Mirazur's $685 menu as the 'world's best restaurant' arrives in Sydney?

The sun has crept over the horizon and a lingering orange hue is bouncing off the water. In the kitchen, chef Mauro Colagreco is laying petals around a raviolo. The snacks come out in a cascade of colour, a hibiscus-themed opener topping a bowl filled with flowers, a bloom of purple borage bursting out of a nest of seashells.

Welcome to French fine-diner Mirazur, crowned "best restaurant in the world" in 2019. But this isn't the Côte d'Azur where Colagreco usually cooks for elite food tourists. There are no terraced gardens outside, no beehives or fruit trees. No mountains.

Instead, this is The Gantry at Walsh Bay's Pier One hotel in Sydney. And as of last night, guests can take a seat at one of the world's most coveted tables for $685 a head.

Mirazur chef Colagreco and his team at The Gantry, Sydney, before the residency's first service. Photo: Wolter Peeters

Over the next four weeks, through to April 8, Colagreco will oversee four themed menus, realised by the Mirazur cooks alongside The Gantry's head chef Rhys Connell and his team. Add the Mirazur staff on the floor and the travelling contingent is almost 20.

Dishes play on Mirazur classics, with local ingredients brought into the fold. Kangaroo tartare, say, covered in cosmos petals that resemble brushstrokes, or an artichoke and truffle tart flavoured with Tasmanian Pyengana cheddar. As the weeks pass, new dishes inspired by local flavours will take centre stage.

But why here, why now? In Colagreco's words, Australia's produce, people and environment were right for a pop-up. "The destination was chosen for the diversity of the products," he says, as well as what it could teach the Mirazur team.

Mirzaur opened in 2006 in Menton, just minutes from the Italian border. It has slowly but steadily garnered international acclaim, with Colagreco's stock rising as his restaurant collected Michelin stars (it now has three) and earned a place on top of the World's 50 Best Restaurants list.

"It was huge, a big moment," says the Italian-Argentine of the 2019 win. Life-changing, even, coming with opportunities the world over, and a dining room booked out two years in advance. But COVID had other plans. "We took three Michelin stars in March, then first spot on the 50 Best list in June. Then [in 2020], boom! One year later, everything is closed."

Mirazur shut through the pandemic, and Colagreco turned his attention to the garden. Already running multiple plots, the chef strengthened the ties between soil and kitchen, drawing on the lunar cycles that influence biodynamics to create four menus a month, focused in turn on roots, leaves, flowers and fruit.

"I didn't want to do something just for the storytelling," he says. "I wanted to do something in motion with the garden."

At the same time, however, Colagreco was planning to break free. What they're calling Mirazur Beyond Borders here in Sydney is in fact the third overseas pop-up the restaurant has undertaken in the last 18 months, following stints in Singapore and Los Cabos in Mexico.

But for a restaurant whose identity is so tied to its garden, the challenge, surely, is how to offer paying customers something resembling the real thing.

Proposed local ingredients on a discovery tray at Mirazur Sydney. Photo: Wolter Peeters

Enter Mirazur's executive chef Luca Mattioli and chief agronomist Silvina Day, who for the past two weeks have criss-crossed NSW in search of like-minded growers, packing in farm visits and tastings in regions such as the Hawkesbury and Gloucester.

The pair speak of soil abundant with microorganisms at Moonacres Farm in Robertson. They have discovered beetroots that are rich and sugary, and will be sliced and formed into a rose, the petals hiding folds of wagyu beef.

Day also mentions Moonacre's sunflowers, which are on the menu in their entirety. The centres, tasting like Jerusalem artichokes, fill ravioli along with roasted sunflower seeds. The stamens are tweezered onto a mound of caviar that resembles the flower's centre. Petals surround the outside.

Mirazur's home base in Menton, France. Photo: Supplied

"Everything is very technical," says Connell. "That's going to be the lasting impression with my chefs – the techniques that they're learning here."

The question is whether Mirazur and The Gantry's offering is strong enough for Sydneysiders to part with $685 per person before drinks. (A meal at Australia's top tables usually costs half that. The eight-course menu at three-hatted Quay, for example, is $340.)

Maria Tancredi, chief operating officer of Mirazur and its sister restaurants, notes that for many, an experience like this might be something they do only once.

"It's not something that maybe everyone can afford, but I've seen many, many guests that are so passionate about cuisine, and specifically Mauro's cuisine, I don't think it raised a concern," she says.

The residency is not booked solid, however, although it's close. For context, when the last "world's best restaurant" landed in Sydney – Copenhagen's Noma in 2016 – it sold out in minutes, with 27,000 on the waitlist.

But Mirazur also arrives at a time when the very essence of fine-dining is in question. Noma is retooling at the end of the year, calling their current model, which has relied heavily on unpaid interns, "unsustainable".

Globally, a tight labour market, inflation and supply-chain costs have all pushed up restaurant prices too. Meals at the world's top fine-diners are now consistently north of $500. Instead of booking flights to Europe, diehard food fans might call the pop-up a bargain.

One thing's for certain, though: Colagreco isn't here for a lark. "For us, it's a huge pressure," he says. "It's not us thinking let's go on holidays in Australia. No, everybody is very conscious of the expectation – of the pressure, and who we need to be."