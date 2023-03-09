5 flavourful ways to cook chicken

This is sponsored content for Lilydale.

One of the reasons poultry is so popular is its versatility. The humble chook can shapeshift according to the cook — from a crunchy pan-fried schnitzel to chargrilled sticky glazed wings to the hero of Sunday lunch, a gloriously crisp-skinned whole roast chicken.

It's not just the cooking method that's flexible, chicken's relatively neutral-tasting meat means it lends itself to a variety of flavours, from an Italian cheese-coated parmigiana to a Chinese lemon chicken stir fry.

If you're looking for inspiration, as well as a few insider tips on how to elevate your next meal, Cooking with Lily has you covered.

Frying

There's a reason fried chicken is beloved all over the world. That combination of crunchy coating and succulent meat always has you coming back for more.

For an extra-juicy Korean fried chicken burger, brine the thighs — rather than the breast — in buttermilk overnight. The effort pays off big time. As does spiking the dredging mixture for crumbed chicken tenderloins with herbs and spices before pan-frying them.

The secret to perfectly crunchy fried drumsticks is the double-fry method as used in the honey glazed chicken and Asian salad recipe. Deep frying them twice gives you that crunchy, golden exterior you thought was only possible from a restaurant-grade deep fryer.

Grilling

Whether you use a cast iron griddle pan on the stovetop or a barbecue, grilling is a quick, easy and healthy way to cook chicken. Midweek, when you're pressed for time, choose boneless cuts such as breast meat or thigh fillets that cook quickly. These paprika chili chicken skewers take just eight minutes on the barbeque.

Mince is an option people often underestimate, but once you try these Vietnamese style grilled chicken meatballs you won't look back. They take even less time to cook and are perfect if you're a meal planner, because you want to marinate the mince the night before so all the flavours are bright and punchy.

Roasting

It's hard to beat a classic roast chook. Your mum may have made hers with stuffing or simply filled the cavity with lemon and herbs, but to really elevate your next Sunday lunch try this truffle roast with wild mushrooms. By brining the bird overnight you're making it more succulent and the truffle compound butter will impress your dinner guests.

For something a little simpler, this apricot glazed roast chicken recipe has you covered. By basting the chook with the sweet glaze while it cooks, you'll be rewarded with moist meat and an extra more flavourful end result.

Braising

For tender meat and a comforting meal, you can't beat a braise. Slowly cooking chicken in a tasty liquid has been around forever and is something all cultures have in common.

The classic red braised chicken is a beautiful example of spice-forward Asian cookery, the chicken swimming in a fragrant broth that can be reduced down to a rich sauce once the chicken is cooked. For an even better sauce, don't throw away the chicken's backbone. Add it to the sauce to give it extra oomph.

A braise also makes a great one-pan wonder, such as this Middle Eastern braised chicken tray bake. Start the dish on the stovetop by browning the chicken to create a flavour base, then add the liquid and vegetables and then finish it off in the oven.

Poaching

If you want something quick, easy and healthy it's hard to beat poached chicken breast. A poached chicken green bowl is the perfect WFH lunch or light supper and is ready in just 20mins. It takes a little longer to do a whole bird, but the process is the same.

Never tried it before? Poached whole chicken with stir fried snake beans is a great place to start. The key to not overcooking it is covering the chicken with cold liquid – either stock or water - bringing it to a boil, reducing to a gentle simmer for 10 minutes with the lid on then turning off the heat. In about 45 minutes, the residual heat will have cooked it through, so you're left with juicy, rather than stringy, chicken.

