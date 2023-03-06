Danielle Alvarez shares her top tips for cooking whole fish

Tackling a whole fish can be intimidating for the home cook. Beady eyes, scaly skin and pinbones are far from appetising, after all. But according to Sydney chef Danielle Alvarez, it's an aversion well worth overcoming.

"The fish is fresher, the result is better and the fish just tastes more amazing," says the former head chef of two-hatted Paddington restaurant Fred's.

"With fish fillets, unless you're going somewhere you really trust, you'll often get a product that's water-logged and you don't know how old it is."

Danielle Alvarez's whole baked snapper with ginger, garlic and parsley sauce. Photo: Benjamin Dearnley

At a cooking masterclass to launch a self-watering indoor kitchen garden from Sydney-based company Vegepod, Alvarez shared her favourite method for cooking whole fish at home.

Alvarez recommends slathering the whole fish with herb and garlic butter before wrapping it in foil and steaming it in the oven for 30-40 minutes at 160C fan-forced (180C conventional), a method she describes as super simple and forgiving.

"I started doing it during lockdown because I missed having great seafood in restaurants. We tend to order seafood a lot at restaurants but not so much cook it at home."

Putting even a little bit of caviar on fish in a butter sauce is absolutely delicious. Danielle Alvarez

Here are Alvarez' top tips for cooking whole fish at home.

Choose your fish wisely

Coral trout and King George whiting are Alvarez' favourite fish to cook due to their taste, availability, sustainability and size.

But beginners may find John dory and flounder easier to handle, because they don't have any pinbones, the needle-like pieces in some fish such as salmon. "The fish literally just slides right off the frame."

Advertisement

Whole fish on display are not typically gutted, scaled or cleaned but you can ask your fishmonger to do this for you.

Make two or three cuts each side

Alvarez recommends using a sharp knife to make two or three small cuts through the flesh to the bone on both sides of the fish before baking. This helps the heat penetrate through the fillets.

"That way you're not having your fish overcooked on the outside and undercooked on the inside."

Danielle Alvarez typically pairs fish with soft, green herbs. Photo: Lauren Gray

Pair fish with soft, green herbs

Whole fish typically pairs best with soft, green herbs such as dill, chives, chervil, parsley and tarragon. Alvarez says fresh herbs grown at home can be snipped for use, and a few days later they'll have grown back.

Rosemary, usually paired with red meat, can also be used with oily fish such as rainbow trout.

Bring the fish to room temperature and make the herb-flecked garlic butter.

For a 1-kilogram fish, mix a packed cup of soft herbs with 2 cloves finely chopped garlic and a tablespoon of chopped capers with 80 grams of room-temperature butter. For a larger fish, make 50 per cent more butter.

Smear the butter all over the fish inside and out, wrap in baking paper and then tightly wrap that in aluminium foil and bake at 200C fan-forced (220C conventional) for 35-40 mnutes (a bigger fish will obviously take longer).

Amp it up with caviar

For special occasions, it can be worth splurging by adding a tablespoon of caviar as a final garnish before serving.

"Putting even a little bit of caviar on fish in a butter sauce is absolutely delicious," Alvarez says.

"It doesn't have to be sturgeon caviar. Even salmon caviar makes it texturally pop, giving you that salty, fresh feeling that fish eggs have."

If you are lucky enough to make this dish with coral trout, that in itself is a beautiful luxury, says Alvarez.

Once you've mastered whole fish in garlic butter, here's another whole fish recipe from Danielle Alvarez.