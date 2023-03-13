10 of the best Victorian cellar doors to try

Tasting good wine isn't the only reason to head out among the vines. Here's a bunch of Victoria's most interesting cellar doors, each offering a fresh reason to visit.

BIODYNAMIC BEAUTY

Avani Wines, Mornington Peninsula

This small but beautiful tasting space and working winery exudes heart. So, too, does the family behind it. Winemakers Shashi Singh and her son Rohit pour their biodynamic, premium cool-climate pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot gris for guests (up to groups of eight) at weekends. The $10-a-head tasting fee is refundable upon the purchase of wine. The cellar-door restaurant hosts a revolving roster of guest chefs. Next up is Zach Tinsley (ex-Congress Wine, Osteria Ilaria) over the King's Birthday long weekend (June 10-12). It all comes with a vineyard view and a welcome so warm it's basically a big group hug. avanisyrah.com.au

HISTORICAL GEM

Best's Great Western

As history lessons go, Best's Great Western is a doozy. It's like stepping back in time. Seated wine-tasting experiences are hosted in an1866 red gum slab tasting room in the property's original stables and range from the Great Western Range ($5) to the $60 Icon Tasting (comprising three limited-release wines). Guests are also invited to take a self-guided walk through the underground drives, where the old 2500-litre barrels are still used. There's plenty of parking for caravans and a picnic space, too. bestswines.com

Brown Brothers' head chef Bodee Price invites guests into the kitchen garden. Photo: Supplied

Advertisement

EPICUREAN ADVENTURE

Brown Brothers, Milawa

Family-run Brown Brothers offers a range of tastings, from the quick and easy classics ($10) to wine experiences that take you well beyond the cellar door. "My dad had a dream back in the 1980s to have a restaurant here," says premium wines portfolio manager Katherine Brown. "That was back before cellar doors even had restaurants. We now have a Wine and Food Adventure program where you meet head chef Bodee Price in our kitchen garden and pick herbs and vegetables with him." The five-hour experience ($220) includes a winery and history tour and a guided wine tasting before wrapping up with lunch at the Good Food Guide-hatted restaurant. "If you go to a region, you really want to be immersed in it." brownbrothers.com.au

FAMILY FRIENDLY

Mount Avoca, Pyrenees

Got little ones in tow? Mount Avoca's sandstone cellar door welcomes BYO picnics and offers free barbecue facilities, a playground, bush walks, mountain bikes for hire, plenty of room to play and tables and chairs beneath towering old gums. It's not what you'd call fancy, but the wines are tops and the surrounds thoroughly enjoyable. There's also an option to pre-order food hampers and platters. The vineyard and Pyrenees Ranges views and eco accommodation are great, too. Open daily. mountavoca.com

ART ATTACK

Pt. Leo Estate, Mornington Peninsula

Art meets wine at this estate and contemporary cellar door. The property is home to a 20-hectare vineyard, landscaped grounds and a large-scale sculpture park. As outdoor galleries go, this is world class. Work by 60 international and Australian artists is on show, including the likes of KAWS, Inge King, Tony Cragg, Boaz Vaadia and Tomokazu Matsuyama. Both two-tier tastings ($10 and $20) offer flights of five wines. Expect chardonnay, pinot gris, pinot noir and shiraz. There are two wonderful onsite restaurants, too. ptleoestate.com.au

IMMERSIVE VIBES

Quealy Wines, Mornington Peninsula

There's something special about tasting wine in the presence of the vessels in which it was made. At Quealy, barrels and terracotta amphora loom large as the likes of pinot gris (and grigio) and pinot noir, along with emerging varieties such as friulano, moscato giallo and malvasia istriana, are poured. Winemaker Tom McCarthy is the son of founders Kevin and Kathleen, whom you'll also meet if you're lucky. Throw made-to-order cheese platters into the mix and you're bound to have a whole lot of fun. quealy.com.au

THE PERSONAL TOUCH

Seville Hill, Yarra Valley

Winemaker and owner John D'Aloisio likes to host relaxed, intimate tastings and brings small groups together so that inquisitive conversation flows. "Most people who are interested in wine love talking to the winemaker or the owner of the winery," D'Aloisio says. "They also like learning a little more about wine and winemaking without having to read about flavours, taste and winemaking. This does not usually happen at commercial-sized wineries or cellar doors." Seville Hill also grows cherries (a bonus when the season is right) and hosts a Summer Jazz Sunday program (the next of which is on March 19). sevillehill.com.au

TOTALLY WILD

Steels Creek, Yarra Valley

Winding country roads lead the way to this charming spot (which is part of the winery building, so you might score a barrel tasting if you're lucky). "We have experienced that patrons appreciate the smaller, more intimate cellar doors," owner and winemaker Simon Peirce says. "They love the hands-on approach of the conversation about the wine, the vineyard, the history and the stories." A succulent garden, views over wildlife-packed Mount Slide and Kinglake National Park, and, of course, the Steels Creek Valley vineyard make this a jaw-dropping, off the beaten track delight. No booking required unless you are a group of six or more. steelscreekestate.com.au

Family-owned Tahbilk was established in 1860. Photo: Supplied

FOCUSED ON NATURE

Tahbilk, Nagambie Lakes, Central Victoria

Family-owned Tahbilk was established in 1860 and while the historic cellar door stays true to the past, the team also has its eye on an eco-future. The property and surrounding vineyards are cross-crossed with wetlands (overlooked by the Wetlands View Restaurant), river flats, timber boardwalks, docking points for Tahbilk's eco-trail boats and the Tabilk-Tabilk Wetlands Indigenous Flora Walking Trail. Standard tastings are free but splash out a little and the 90-minute Secret Art of Blending Wine experience ($100 a head) lets you blend your own red wine. tahbilk.com.au

The tasting space at Ten Minutes by Tractor is slick and welcoming all at once. Photo: Katherine Jamison

STELLAR WINE

Ten Minutes by Tractor, Mornington Peninsula

There's a good reason Ten Minutes by Tractor won the Wine List of the Year Award in The Age Good Food Guide 2023. With head chef Hayden Ellis at the helm, the cellar door restaurant hits all the high notes across five and seven courses. The tasting space is slick and welcoming all at once, no mean feat. "Above all, it should be fun," says owner Martin Spedding. "Our Terroir Masterclass [$110-a-head] was born from demand for more one-on-one and tailored experiences and gives us the opportunity to take guests on an in-depth exploration of our region and to showcase our single-vineyard and limited-release wines from the cellar." tenminutesbytractor.com.au